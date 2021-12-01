Clarius Group LLC Sells 129 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $170.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.06. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

