Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 18,302 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $14,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after purchasing an additional 303,276 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 680,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Truist Securities started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.10.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $157.61 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

