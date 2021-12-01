Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 784 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $16,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 50.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene stock opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $77.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

