IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Raised by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 140.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $518,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $608.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $447.82 and a 52 week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

