StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for StoneX Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

SNEX opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. StoneX Group has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $407,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $738,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,313. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.