Insider Buying: CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Director Anthony B. Semedo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. CryoLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $676.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
About CryoLife
CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.
Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.