Insider Buying: CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Director Anthony B. Semedo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. CryoLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $676.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 14,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 129,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

