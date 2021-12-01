Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.26

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.08. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 3 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the period.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

