First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

