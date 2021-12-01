Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.