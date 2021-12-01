Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $469,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 104,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 27,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 66,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $111.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.66.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

