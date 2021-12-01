Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,398,854,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,895,499,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,086,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $435,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,049,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.59 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.39 and a 200 day moving average of $153.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

