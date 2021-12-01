Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,121,000. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

