DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of CHD opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day moving average is $85.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

