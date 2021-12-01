Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $8.48 Million Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,414 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.25% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBS opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $127.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.60.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

