Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 8,277 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $172.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion and a PE ratio of -14.28. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $4,032,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $23,999,736.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,230 shares in the company, valued at $63,891,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 746,039 shares of company stock worth $137,796,473. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.14.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

