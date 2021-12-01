Short Interest in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Decreases By 42.3%

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the October 31st total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

In other news, CIO Patrick Schafer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $25,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth $56,000.

PTMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

