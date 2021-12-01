Short Interest in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Drops By 41.9%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,200 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the October 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 680,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $354.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,443,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 99,499 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,424,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,205,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 177,958 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

