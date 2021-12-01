Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2189 per share by the energy company on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Imperial Oil has raised its dividend by 36.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Imperial Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 34.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

