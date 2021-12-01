Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.46 Per Share

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CLIN opened at GBX 607 ($7.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £807.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 620.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 661.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. Clinigen Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 541.50 ($7.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65).

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

CLIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clinigen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 740 ($9.67).

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.