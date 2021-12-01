Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

NYSE:AJG opened at $162.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

