Gradient Investments LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,625,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.75.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,372 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,507. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $211.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.80 and a 52 week high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

