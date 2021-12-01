Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,510 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Autodesk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Autodesk by 25.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,638 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 281.3% in the third quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 55.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,372 shares of company stock worth $2,413,060. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

Shares of ADSK opened at $254.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

