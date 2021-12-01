Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 22.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 1,010.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 163,122 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 148,434 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Tapestry by 45.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 61.2% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in Tapestry by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 266,877 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in Tapestry by 0.7% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

