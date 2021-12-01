Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Insider Javier L. Evans Sells 2,771 Shares of Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $75,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of STL opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $27.57.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

STL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 149,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

