Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Short Interest Down 36.4% in November

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SANM opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.36. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

