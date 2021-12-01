ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReWalk Robotics (RWLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.