Newton Market Capitalization Achieves $9.37 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Newton has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $876,780.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Newton has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00065583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00073140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00096235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,659.62 or 0.08136712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,988.08 or 0.97767348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021888 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.