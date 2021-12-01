Polychain Monsters (PMON) Market Cap Reaches $46.47 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for approximately $13.63 or 0.00023797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $46.47 million and $2.05 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00045844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00245176 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00088857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

