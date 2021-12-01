Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after buying an additional 265,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 91.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $154.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

