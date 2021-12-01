Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,369,000 after buying an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,630,000 after buying an additional 96,723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,471,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $115.10 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average is $118.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.