Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.84 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.40.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $146.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.57 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

