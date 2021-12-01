MetaMorph Market Cap Hits $992,667.08 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One MetaMorph coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. MetaMorph has a market cap of $992,667.08 and $126.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 132.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00045844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00245176 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00088857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.