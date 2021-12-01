Covalent Market Cap Hits $52.96 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Covalent has a market cap of $52.96 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001862 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00065583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00073140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00096235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,659.62 or 0.08136712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,988.08 or 0.97767348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021888 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

