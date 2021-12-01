Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BDRFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

BDRFY stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

