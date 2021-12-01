Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OGI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $611.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,245,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 135,282 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 931.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 404,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

