Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires New Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in YETI by 76.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in YETI by 186.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,664. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Shares of YETI opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.82. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.