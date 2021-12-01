Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS opened at $151.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.38 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,323 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

