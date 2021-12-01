Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 306 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capri by 0.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 6.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capri by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 4.9% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

