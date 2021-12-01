Head-To-Head Contrast: AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) & The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AgileThought and The RMR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00 The RMR Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

The RMR Group has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.68%. Given The RMR Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than AgileThought.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and The RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought N/A -45.95% -8.87% The RMR Group 4.83% 4.97% 3.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of The RMR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.0% of The RMR Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AgileThought has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The RMR Group has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AgileThought and The RMR Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A The RMR Group $589.51 million 1.74 $28.79 million $1.69 19.33

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought.

Summary

The RMR Group beats AgileThought on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgileThought Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses. The All Other Operations segment includes the operations of RMR Inc., RMR Advisors, and Tremont Advisors. The company was founded on May 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

