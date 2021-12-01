Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,897 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.26%.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

