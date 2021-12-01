Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $247,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

