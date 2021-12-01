Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,901 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Shares of MSFT opened at $330.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.13 and its 200-day moving average is $291.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

