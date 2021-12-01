AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,742,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,049,000 after buying an additional 730,744 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,016,000 after buying an additional 89,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after acquiring an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,857,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.53.

