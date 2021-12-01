KeyCorp Weighs in on VICI Properties Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VICI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,980 shares of company stock worth $485,067. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

