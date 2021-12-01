B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. B&G Foods reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,922,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,142,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1,287.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 153,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,436,000 after purchasing an additional 138,748 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BGS opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.34. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

