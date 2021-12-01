JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. JinkoSolar updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.07. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $85.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JinkoSolar stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

