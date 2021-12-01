iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $625.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.47.

ICLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 1,913.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

