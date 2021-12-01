iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $625.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.47.
ICLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile
iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.
