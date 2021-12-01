Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $614.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.01. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

