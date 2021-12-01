Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $614.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.01. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
