OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OPTN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

OPTN opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.58. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.86.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter worth $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

