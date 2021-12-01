Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $24.00 at Robert W. Baird

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

NYSE KIM opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 10.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,689,000 after purchasing an additional 893,538 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

